comscore Hawaii lands quarterback from Arizona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii lands quarterback from Arizona

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii football team has re-armed with the addition of quarterback Jake Farrell. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 15, 2020

Scroll Up