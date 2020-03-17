By Request: A hearty pantry helps create sense of security

With the coronavirus situation worsening constantly, it’s hard to know exactly what to do these days, but stocking your pantry can provide a sense of security. Read more

Preparation is smart. Hoarding is stupid.

With the coronavirus situation worsening constantly, it’s hard to know exactly what to do these days, but stocking your pantry can provide a sense of security.

Every day the chances grow that the majority of us will be sequestered at home, because our workplaces send us there as a cautionary measure, or we’re in self-quarantine, or we’re sick or caring for someone who’s sick.

Sustenance will be essential. Have a plan, though, and don’t just buy cases of everything you can find anywhere. Hoarding does no one any good.

Here are better suggestions that I’ve pulled together from various sources:

>> Take stock: Inventory your freezer and your cupboards. Did you sock away a turkey back in November when they were cheap? Now would be a good time to roast it, make stock with the bones and freeze the meat in portioned packages. Short of a turkey, you may have other treasures in there, not to mention packets of rice or bean mixes in the pantry that you forgot you had.

And while you’re checking, be sure you have the essentials like cooking oil, vinegar and salt.

>> Frozen 2: Now that you’ve taken a good look in your freezer — and hopefully made some space in there — pick up some frozen fruits and vegetables, whatever your family likes. These can be comparable in nutrition to fresh and are good for quick meals and smoothies.

>> Think fresh: This isn’t like planning for a hurricane — chances are you’ll have power and water, and you’ll be able to cook. Select fruits and vegetables that have a long shelf life. Squash, for example, potatoes of all colors, carrots, beets, radishes, apples, oranges, bananas that will take several days to ripen (these have a second life as smoothies and banana bread should you have too many).

Aromatics like onions, garlic and shallots also last long and will make everything taste better.

Vegetables with high water content, such as lettuce and cucumbers, spoil the quickest. If you have those on hand, eat them first.

>> Eggs and dairy: Eggs are high in protein and can be stored for weeks. Yogurt and cheese, likewise, whereas milk won’t last long at all. Canned and powdered milk are substitutes; if you don’t like those, almond or soy milk in shelf-stable cartons are also a good bet.

>> The right canned goods: It’s hard to talk anyone out of stashing away a case of Spam or Vienna sausage; it’s been ingrained into us that we can’t survive the apocalypse without them. But don’t stop there. Protein can also be found in canned beans and fish (tuna, salmon, sardines).

You’ll also be grateful for canned vegetables and fruit. Canned stocks and broths are good building blocks for soups and stews using those hardy veggies you’ve stocked up on.

>> Dry goods: Rice, of course, beans and pasta are all building blocks for hearty meals, and packaged well they’ll last for months. But also consider dried fruit, oatmeal and dried meats.

>> Cured meats: Supermarkets will probably be running sales this week on leftover corned beef brisket. This doesn’t have to be cooked right away, and once you do cook it, you should have enough for several meals.

A ham also equals longevity, and smaller items like bacon and sausages can be used to boost flavor in dishes if everyone’s tired of chicken soup.

>> Balance: This is the key. You’re planning for about two weeks of time when you might be homebound and unable to shop. Stock up on a mix of fresh and prepared foods, as well as canned, dry and frozen items.

This should give you the variety and nutritional oomph to get you through to the other side.

Write By Request, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, Honolulu 96813; or email requests to bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com.