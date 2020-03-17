The Electric Kitchen: Chili is delicious in many forms

When it comes to chili, there are no rules. Read more

What makes chili, chili? When it comes to the beloved dish, there are no rules. Chili has been made with ground beef, rib-eye, venison, buffalo, pork and chicken. Your choice of beans — kidney, black, pinto, a combo or none — is what makes it so diverse. A variety of spices and secret ingredients such as peanut butter, raisins, ground coffee or even chocolate can either make you want more or raise a brow. Whatever the case, in Hawaii chili is a classic. Try these chili recipes to see what you have been missing.

CHILI POWDER

1/8 cup sweet paprika

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1-1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Combine all ingredients in bowl and mix well. Store in sealed container up to 1 year.

Approximate nutritional information, per tablespoon: 20 calories, 0.5 g total fat, no saturated fat, 50 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 1 g protein, no cholesterol or sugar

LOCAL- STYLE CHILI

1/2 pound bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 large onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

8 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

2 teaspoons coriander

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound Portuguese sausage

2 (15-ounce) cans red kidney beans or pinto beans

1 (28-ounce) can diced or whole tomatoes

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato puree or sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

Shredded cheese, for garnish

In large pot on medium, cook bacon until browned. Drain oil, reserving 2 tablespoons. Add onions, bell pepper, garlic, chili powder, cumin, coriander, red pepper flakes, oregano and cayenne. Cook until vegetables are soft.

Raise heat to medium-high and add ground beef and sausage; cook until browned. Add beans, tomatoes, tomato puree and salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer 1 hour.

Remove cover and simmer another hour, stirring occasionally, until chili has thickened. Season to taste. Best served the next day. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including shredded cheese): 500 calories, 29 g total fat, 10 g saturated fat, 90 mg cholesterol, 1,400 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 9 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 32 g protein

WILD TEXAS CHILI

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 large onions, diced

5 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 pounds ground chuck or venison

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1-1/2 cups water, divided

2 tablespoons masa harina (corn flour)

In large pan on medium-high, heat oil and saute onions 7 minutes or until translucent. Add garlic, saute 1 minute. Add beef and cook 6 minutes, stirring often, or until beef is no longer pink. Drain oil, reserving 2 tablespoons.

Stir in salt, ancho chili powder, cumin and paprika. Cook 2 minutes, then add diced tomatoes and tomato paste. Add 1 cup water, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add remaining 1/2 cup water and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add masa; cook 10 minutes. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 280 calories, 13 g total fat, 3 g saturated fat, 60 mg cholesterol, 900 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 25 g protein

