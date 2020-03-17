comscore TMT cost is estimated to soar by a billion dollars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT cost is estimated to soar by a billion dollars

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

The price tag of the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope has ballooned to $2.4 billion, while the final decision about where to build it might come within a few months. Read more

Previous Story
Diana Ross cancels Hawaii concerts

Scroll Up