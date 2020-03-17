comscore Ferd Lewis: Mariota hopes to hit jackpot with Gruden as coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Mariota hopes to hit jackpot with Gruden as coach

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In the weeks surrounding the 2015 NFL Draft, Jon Gruden was among Marcus Mariota’s biggest boosters, telling anybody who would listen that Mariota was a special — even a “can’t miss” — talent. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - March 17, 2020

Scroll Up