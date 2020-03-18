Off the News: Another reason to go Vegas

It’s unqualified good news that Marcus Mariota was set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. Read more

It’s unqualified good news that Marcus Mariota was set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. It may, in fact, be a better fit for the Hawaii-grown quarterback than the Tennessee Titans, anyway.

Why? Isn’t it obvious? Las Vegas is, after all, the “ninth island” of this state. There isn’t a place on the mainland where many Hawaii folks would rather go, and now seeing Mariota play will be another draw.

That is, when travel is less restrictive. We hope that by the time the NFL season starts, all that will be done.

Kealohas’ day of reckoning postponed

The COVID-19 outbreak has delivered a breather of sorts for Katherine and Louis Kealoha in the form of postponement of sentencing hearings scheduled for this week. The former deputy prosecuting attorney and the former Honolulu police chief, respectively, along with two former police officers, were convicted of conspiracy and obstruction of justice by a federal court jury in June.

The postponement is among several coronavirus- related measures courts are taking in the interest of public health.