First Hawaiian auto show canceled

The annual First Hawaiian Motor Con, which was scheduled to be held March 27-29 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, has been canceled.

Motor Trend Auto Shows, the Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association’s partner in producing the event, made the closure announcement after Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that he is closing the convention center for the next 30 days.

“The COVID-19 challenge has brought us, as a community, together in many ways,” said Dave Rolf, executive director of HADA. “It is our continued wish for the health and safety of all.”

The event, formerly known as the First Hawaiian International Auto Show, typically attracts thousands of people.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Ross Fujii to vice president and Bank Secrecy Act Division manager, and BSA/OFAC officer. Fujii joined the bank in 2006 as a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School in Seattle.

>> Dean Duque to senior vice president and Maui region manager. Duque joined the bank in 2007 as a personal banking officer with 27 years’ experience in the financial services industry.