UHSAA golf tournament postponed

News of COVID-19 related cancellations and postponements continue to sweep through the sporting world. Read more

News of COVID-19 related cancellations and postponements continue to sweep through the sporting world. Its latest victim is the University of Hawaii School of Architecture Alumni Association, which announced Tuesday that their 27th annual UHSAAA Scholarship Golf Tournament would be cancelled.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Friday at Pearl Country Club.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving rapidly in our community and the health and safety of our players, volunteers and everyone working during our annual golf tournament are our highest priority. While we are disappointed that the tournament has been postponed we look forward to seeing you later this year,” tournament organizers said in a statement made to players set to participate.

The organizers are working on finalizing a new tournament date with Pearl Country Club, to be announced later.

Hawaii suspends combat sports

In accordance with the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Hawaii Department of Health, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs has announced an immediate suspension of all combat sports taking place in the state of Hawaii until further notice.

The CDC recommends social distancing, meaning the avoidance of crowded public places, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining a distance of approximately 6 feet from others when possible.

As such, the DCCA’s decision follows similar actions to cancel or postpone sporting events across the state and country. Sports affected by the suspension include mixed martial arts, boxing and kickboxing events.

Events held without the approval of the DCCA could be subject to fines, suspensions and/or license revocations.