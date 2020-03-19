Convention that could bring 20,000 canceled

The Rotary International Convention, the state’s largest piece of group business this year, has canceled its plans to come to Hawaii in June. Read more

The group was expected to bring some 20,000 attendees to Hawaii from June 6 to 10, but said Wednesday it was not confident in “our ability to protect convention-goers and the public from the risk of COVID-19,” or in “concrete predictions as to when restrictions on travel to the United States will be lifted.”

“These are very difficult times. We cannot know quite yet what path this virus will take. By canceling our event, we will help mitigate the number of cases in the short term to allow our health systems to respond most effectively,” Rotary said.

ON THE MOVE

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Jodie Duvall to senior vice president and manager, Wealth Advisory Division/Private Wealth Management. Duvall joined the bank in 2007 with more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry and is a certified financial planner.

>> Laurae Imamura to senior vice president and manager, Enterprise Operations Services-Commercial Loan Center. Imamura, who has more than 44 years’ experience in banking, joined the bank in 1980 as a teller in the Main Banking Center.

>> Joe Morrison to senior vice president and regional credit supervisor, Credit Administration Division. Morrison has more than 30 years’ experience in credit analysis, as well as the commercial banking, investment banking and rating agency sectors.