Hawaii News

Twin-tower Keeaumoku project wins Council OK

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

The Honolulu City Council on Wednesday gave the green light to a twin-tower condominium project that is expected to add nearly 1,000 more residential units to the Keeaumoku Street area. Read more

