Hawaii basketball coach Ganot still recruiting within the parameters

On a recent afternoon, Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot, his wife and their daughter went on a family walk.

It was a routine during an ever-changing period.

Asked about the status of the Rainbow Warriors, whose season ended abruptly with last week’s announced cancellation of the NCAA season over COVID-19 concerns, Ganot said, “It’s a unique time. Not just for us, but here and everywhere in the world. It’s a unique time in world history.”

Because of UH’s extended spring break and the move to online instruction, the players are scattered here and on the mainland. But Ganot said the coaches have been in constant communication with the players, relaying information on guidelines from the state and university.

“Our No. 1 job has been to take care of our guys, to protect, to make sure they’re in a good place, to lead, to communicate, to show conviction and confidence,” Ganot said. “I think it’s important to know what you know and know what you don’t, and lean on the people who study this stuff, the experts. I think the recommendations — the social distancing, to be smart about it — while we’re communicating how they are, we’re relaying that message, as well.”

Ganot said following a season, the players usually are given a couple weeks to relax and recharge. During this pandemic, Ganot said, “It’s a good time to be with their families.”

The program is adjusting to the shifting landscape. The annual postseason banquet, which had been scheduled for April 13, has been postponed. “But we’re working to see what we can do,” Ganot said. “We need to do something to celebrate this group, and we will. We’re going to figure out what it is.”

Ganot said the ’Bows are continuing to recruit within the NCAA parameters. Through April 15, at least, this has been deemed a “dead period,” during which in-person contact between a coach and prospect are prohibited. But coaches still are allowed a certain amount of calls, texts and emails.

“We can’t go on the road or bring prospects in,” Ganot said. “We’re maximizing what we’re allowed to do in terms of recruiting, in terms of making calls.”

Guard Eddie Stansberry and post Zigmars Raimo are the only seniors on scholarship. Ahmed Ali withdrew from school in October because of a medical condition, but his scholarship does not become available until after the spring semester. Beon Riley, a 6-6 guard from San Diego, accepted a 2020 scholarship with the ’Bows in November. Biwali Bayles, a point guard from Australia, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has made an oral commitment to sign with the ’Bows in April. The spring signing period is supposed to run from April 15 through May 20, but might shift because of the COVID-19 situation.

There also is no word on when or if spring workouts will be scheduled. The NCAA allows basketball teams a training period during which they are allowed eight hours per week (with only four hours devoted to basketball-related activities).