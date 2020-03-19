comscore Hawaii adaptive surf team wins copper at worlds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii adaptive surf team wins copper at worlds

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Twelve members of the Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team are back from La Jolla, Calif., after placing fourth in the world at the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championships last week. Read more

