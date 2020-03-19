Hawaii adaptive surf team wins copper at worlds

Twelve members of the Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team are back from La Jolla, Calif., after placing fourth in the world at the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championships last week. Read more

Twelve members of the Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team are back from La Jolla, Calif., after placing fourth in the world at the 2020 AmpSurf ISA World Para Surfing Championships last week.

Team Hawaii won the copper medal after finishing behind gold medalist Spain, the U.S. and Brazil.

Four members of the Hawaii team also placed in the top three, including Colin Cook of Waialua, who won gold in the men’s Stand 3 (one or more above-the-knee amputations or impairment equivalent) division. Cook lost his leg in a North Shore shark attack in 2015.

Maui’s Faith Lennox finished second in women’s stand 1 (upper limb amputation or impairment equivalent), Mililani’s Ann Yoshida placed third in women’s prone 1 (surfers who ride prone and do not require assistance), and Maui’s Aaron Paulk took third in men’s visually impaired.