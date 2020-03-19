comscore Hawaii golf trying to follow safe course amid virus fears | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii golf trying to follow safe course amid virus fears

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Golf tournaments are disappearing and so are college careers. What happens today might be drastically different than what is coming tomorrow, or even in an hour. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up