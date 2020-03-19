You vote on it: Which Hawaii basketball team was the best?

Under normal circumstances, busted brackets would be the trending topic spanning the country today.
With the ongoing COVID-19 scare, however, March Madness was canceled earlier this month and college basketball fans were left seeking alternate entertainment.
For local hoops fans, how about settling a debate — determining via voting the best University of Hawaii basketball team of all time?
It’s been an open question since the 2015-16 ’Bows won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game and set a program record for wins at 28. How would Stefan Jankovic, Roderick Bobbitt and Aaron Valdes fare against some of the best squads of different eras — the Fabulous Five of the 1970s, the Dynamic Duo-led squad of the late 1990s, and the Savovic-and-English ’Bows of the early 2000s, to name a few?
Coinciding with the Rainbow Warriors’ 100th season of competition, the Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon and Hawaii Warrior World culled a list of the 16 best UH teams, consulted a small panel of UH hoops experts, and slotted seeds into a bracket competition.
Voting begins today on Twitter (@hawaiiwworld) and at HawaiiWarriorWorld.com through Sunday for first-round matchups. The “Elite Eight” will take place next week, with the “Final Four” and “championship” taking place the same days their NCAA counterparts would’ve on April 4 and 6.