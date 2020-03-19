You vote on it: Which Hawaii basketball team was the best?

Under normal circumstances, busted brackets would be the trending topic spanning the country today. Read more

Under normal circumstances, busted brackets would be the trending topic spanning the country today.

With the ongoing COVID-19 scare, however, March Madness was canceled earlier this month and college basketball fans were left seeking alternate entertainment.

For local hoops fans, how about settling a debate — determining via voting the best University of Hawaii basketball team of all time?

It’s been an open question since the 2015-16 ’Bows won the program’s first NCAA Tournament game and set a program record for wins at 28. How would Stefan Jankovic, Roderick Bobbitt and Aaron Valdes fare against some of the best squads of different eras — the Fabulous Five of the 1970s, the Dynamic Duo-led squad of the late 1990s, and the Savovic-and-English ’Bows of the early 2000s, to name a few?

Coinciding with the Rainbow Warriors’ 100th season of competition, the Star-Advertiser’s Dave Reardon and Hawaii Warrior World culled a list of the 16 best UH teams, consulted a small panel of UH hoops experts, and slotted seeds into a bracket competition.

Voting begins today on Twitter (@hawaiiwworld) and at HawaiiWarriorWorld.com through Sunday for first-round matchups. The “Elite Eight” will take place next week, with the “Final Four” and “championship” taking place the same days their NCAA counterparts would’ve on April 4 and 6.