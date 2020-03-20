Ferd Lewis: Mariota still stuck in limbo before move West

Normally, we would have seen a beaming Marcus Mariota holding up a silver and black inaugural issue Las Vegas Raiders jersey with his name affixed amid a glittery Vegas celebration of his free-agent signing by now. Read more

After months of uncertainty over his future, you figure the often shy Mariota would be effusive in announcing his next move after his contract expired with the Tennessee Titans.

But, as we are seemingly reminded at every turn in daily life lately, these are not normal times.

Even in the NFL.

Not long after word leaked on Monday of Mariota agreeing to terms with the Raiders, the NFL notified teams of COVID-19 protocols impacting free-agent signings and trades. And it is anybody’s guess when the official announcement of Mariota’s — or several other free-agents’ — signings and their terms will come.

“Given the circumstances, I’m not sure when that will be, unfortunately,” a Raiders spokesman told the Star-Advertiser in an email.

Wednesday at 10 a.m. was the point after which signings and trades were to have been free to be announced, but there is a reason you have not seen the usual flood of free-agent transactions officially acknowledged or celebrated.

The NFL has told its clubs that deals that were subject to a player passing a physical exam (which are most deals) could not be announced until the player had actually undergone a physical and contracts fully executed.

Moreover, under the league’s COVID-19 protocols, players are prohibited from traveling to visit a team’s facility until at least March 31 and team doctors are not allowed to travel to examine the player.

A so-called “neutral” physician in the immediate area of a player apparently may perform such physicals if agreed to by both parties. And teams will be allowed to view a prior team’s medical records of a player, if approved.

But teams investing millions in newly acquired players, especially those with a history of injuries, typically prefer to have their own doctors and specialists perform the exams. Mariota’s deal is expected to be worth $6 million-$8 million a year plus incentives.

Mariota is said to be in California visiting his agent, Ryan Tollner.

When DeForest Buckner’s trade from San Francisco to Indianapolis was officially announced by the Colts late Wednesday, Buckner was not feted at a press conference in Indianapolis as would have traditionally been befitting of such a high-profile addition. Instead, he took part in a conference call from Fresno, Calif., where he was visiting relatives.

Likewise there has been no public introduction of the Colts’ quarterback acquisition, Philip Rivers.

For Mariota, who has not seen significant playing time since Oct. 13, when he was pulled after the first half against the Denver Broncos, finding a new home after months of uncertainty is undoubtedly a relief.

Especially since it brings him back closer to the West Coast and puts him with a head coach, Jon Gruden, who sees value in what he can bring to a team, on and off the field.

And someday, hopefully soon, he will be able to celebrate all that with his new team.

