comscore Ocean Watch: Kolea bulk up upon arrival in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Kolea bulk up upon arrival in Hawaii

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While we Hawaii residents are isolating ourselves from members of our own species, we can take the extra time at home to appreciate another species outside our windows. Read more

Previous Story
Kaiser postponing some surgeries and procedures; temporarily closing 7 clinics across Hawaii

Scroll Up