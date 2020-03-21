comscore Weapon launch off Kauai sends U.S. ahead of Russia, China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Weapon launch off Kauai sends U.S. ahead of Russia, China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

The Defense Department said it successfully tested a hypersonic “glide body” in a flight experiment conducted Thursday night from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai. Read more

