comscore Claim that TMT needs performance bond alive on appeal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Claim that TMT needs performance bond alive on appeal

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Foes of the stalled Thirty Meter Telescope are appealing to Hawaii’s appellate court in hopes of overturning a lower court rejection of their argument that the project requires a substantial security bond before starting construction. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu residents whose jobs put them at risk of contracting coronavirus can get tested free

Scroll Up