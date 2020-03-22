comscore Lee Cataluna: Remote Maui town mourns loss of historic Kaupo School | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Remote Maui town mourns loss of historic Kaupo School

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Kaupo Community Association leaders are trying to find ways to heal their group after the painful loss of a beloved landmark, Kaupo School. Read more

