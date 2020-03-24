Off the News: Fostering pets good for them, and you

It’s heartening that hundreds of volunteers have responded to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s call for emergency foster care households as the nonprofit contends with COVID-19-related challenges. Read more

It’s heartening that hundreds of volunteers have responded to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s call for emergency foster care households as the nonprofit contends with COVID-19-related challenges. Due to social distancing guidelines, it has switched to an appointment-only format for most services.

In addition to helping prevent shelter overcrowding, fostering can serve as a stress-reducer for animals as well as volunteers dealing with stay-at-home directives. To set up an emergency foster appointment, send an email to fostersappointment@hawaiianhumane.org. Also, COVID-19 pet tips are online, hawaiianhumane.org.

Don’t forget: Fill out 2020 Census form

The coronavirus pandemic has been all-consuming these past two weeks, and things are expected to get worse before they get better.

Still, other aspects of life go on — to wit: the U.S. Census 2020, a mandatory counting of U.S. population that occurs every 10 years. The Census is now underway, with survey letters sent to every household. Replying is crucial, because these counts determine how many billions in federal dollars are allotted to local communities for public services such as schools and roads.

This year’s survey is due by April 1, online at my2020census.gov. Those without online access will be mailed a paper survey in a few weeks.