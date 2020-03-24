comscore Ferd Lewis: Former Hawaii sharpshooter Sai Tummala targets career in medicine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Former Hawaii sharpshooter Sai Tummala targets career in medicine

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In otherwise darkened cabins on red-eye road trip flights when the rest of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team was asleep, Sai Tummala’s reading light would invariably be on as he studied. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 23, 2020
Next Story
Television and radio - March 24, 2020

Scroll Up