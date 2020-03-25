Editorial: Get stronger by reducing stress

While state and county leaders have rightly stepped up efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, stay-at-home restrictions — now in place through April — are spurring spread of another contagion: stress. Read more

While state and county leaders have rightly stepped up efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, stay-at-home restrictions — now in place through April — are spurring spread of another contagion: stress.

In many households, the combination of public health threat and social distancing, along with looming economic damage, is touching off various levels of worry, anxiety and frustration. And in the case of children who don’t grasp the potentially high stakes tied to COVID-19, merely being in the presence of stressed-out people can leave them feeling on edge — and in worst-case scenarios, even at risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that effectively “coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger.” Given the certainty that the islands will be grappling with COVID-19 uncertainties in weeks and months to come, now is the time to adopt stress-management strategies.

Firstly, sharing facts — disseminated by the CDC and state health officials — about the disease, and understanding the actual risk to yourself can foster a sense of panic-quelling empowerment. Secondly, attend to self-care. Try to eat healthful meals, exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep. Even pausing every so often for a few deep breaths can ease tension.

To counter the sense of isolation and loneliness that social distancing can give rise to, make an effort to connect with others remotely. Experts in mental and emotional health recommend phone calls or video conferences — rather than email or texting — as you can hear in a person’s voice or spot in facial expression context that otherwise may not be detected.

For many, a switch to remote work is a leap into the unfamiliar, which, studies show, can result in a blurring of boundaries between home and work lives, according to the American Psychological Association. Virtual office veterans recommend sticking to a set daily schedule and, if possible, stop checking messages and email when the workday ends.

For those juggling work and child-care responsibilities, a persistent advice refrain is to carve out times when distractions are minimal — such as early mornings or late evenings — to do your most important work.

Families cooped up during extended school spring breaks and households reeling from workplace layoffs are, of course, facing potential bouts of pressure- cooker stress. And an increase in discord, in some instances, could result in abuse at home and domestic violence.

Being deliberate in identifying and practicing ways to cope with stress and create stability are key to maintaining a healthy outlook amid COVID-19 disruption. If overwhelmed by parenting or other responsibilities, reach out for help. Honolulu Hale this week launched a website, oneoahu.org, that can connect people with an array of community resources.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases recently soared from 200,000 to 300,000 in the span of four days. Hawaii’s tally to date has remained relatively low, but authorities are bracing for the possibility of a rapid rise in cases that could quickly push the limits of the state’s health-care system.

As Hawaii sensibly strives to “flatten the curve” — slow virus spread through social-distancing so that fewer people need to seek treatment at any given time, thereby not crashing our fragile health-care resources — stress is a certainty. But some feelings of helplessness — from loss of power over our current daily situation — are avoidable.

There are empowering opportunities to reach out to provide support for others in our homes, neighborhoods and beyond. Given that we’re all navigating pandemic waters roiled by a flow of worrisome news, when possible, seize upon the affirmative — a mindset that prioritizes sharing and resourcefulness as well as patience.