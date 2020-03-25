The Electric Kitchen:

Pork is widely used in local dishes that are woven into the fabric of our culture — manapua, pork adobo, kalua pig and tonkatsu are a few. Locally grown pork has found a niche on the menus of many popular eateries, and it’s part of Hawaii’s movement to be sustainable and self-sufficient. Oahu’s current pig farms, located mostly on the west side, produce pork on a smaller scale and supply dozens of restaurants as well as select supermarkets and farmers markets.

One such farm is Two Lady Farmers. This week, try some of their pork recipes using local pork if possible.

SPARE RIB SOUP

2 pounds pork spare ribs, cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces

1 tablespoon sliced ginger

5 pieces star anise

8 cups water

3 beef bouillon cubes

1 cup raw shelled peanuts

1/2 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 bunch bok choy

In large pot, add pork, ginger, star anise and water. Bring to a boil and simmer 30 minutes. Remove anise and skim excess fat.

Add bouillon, peanuts and mushrooms; simmer another 30 minutes. Add bok choy and cook until soft. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 450 calories, 36 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 25 g protein

PORK TOFU

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon diced ginger

1 Maui onion, sliced

1 pound pork (shoulder, leg or loin), sliced

2 (8-ounce) cans low-sodium chicken broth

3/4 cup low-sodium shoyu

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 (15-ounce) can sliced bamboo shoots

1 (7-ounce) bag soft konnayaku noodles (also called shirataki or yam noodles)

1 small bunch won bok, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 (20-ounce) block tofu

1/2 cup green onions, sliced into 2-inch pieces

In medium pot, heat oil over medium-high. Add ginger and onions, and brown. Add pork and brown.

Add chicken broth, shoyu and brown sugar; bring to a boil. Add bamboo shoots, noodles and won bok. Simmer until pork is soft. Add tofu and green onions and simmer until heated through. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on yam noodles): 380 calories, 10 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 50 mg cholesterol, 1,350 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 29 g sugar, 30 g protein

PORK AND SQUASH

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon diced ginger

1 pound pork belly, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 medium long squash, diced

1/2 cup green onion, sliced into 1-inch pieces

>> Sauce:

1 cup water

1 to 2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 teaspoon dashinomoto (Japanese soup base, available in Asian aisle of market)

In a large saute pan, heat oil over medium-high. Add ginger and brown. Add pork and brown. Add sauce ingredients and bring to a boil. Add squash and cook until soft. Top with green onions and serve. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information,per serving: 650 calories, 65 g fat, 23 g saturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 12 g protein

LOCAL PORK PANANG CURRY

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 pound ground or sliced pork

1/2 cup chopped onions

1 pound long green beans, chopped

1 (4-ounce) can Panang curry paste (available in Asian aisle of market)

2 (13.5-ounce) cans coconut milk

2 teaspoons sugar

1 (15-ounce) can sliced bamboo shoots

1 bunch fresh basil leaves

In large pot, heat oil and saute pork over medium-high until brown. Add onions and saute until cooked. Add long beans and cook until tender.

In small pot, heat curry paste, coconut milk and sugar; bring to a boil. Add curry mixture to large pot; add bamboo shoots and basil. Serves 8.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 420 calories, 34 g fat, 23 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 16 g protein

