The Little Foodie: Eggs please even most temperamental eater

One thing I simply never get tired of is the egg. I mean, beyond its insanely versatile power to affect baked goods, it can be prepared in 101 ways. A fried, soft-boiled or poached egg as a topper can improve almost any dish. If you’re looking for more creativity, any manner of frittatas, souffles and quiches could keep a cook busy for weeks.

Even the boiled egg has plenty of versatility. And with Easter approaching, it’s likely that you’ll have a few more of those around than usual. I like to eat them with furikake as a snack. If you’ve finished a jar of pickles, you can add peeled eggs to the leftover liquid for a few days. Deviled eggs are a crowd favorite. My dad taught me a cheap food trick of his youth, where he topped rice with chopped up boiled eggs, a squirt of mayo and ketchup. Don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. I try to keep some boiled eggs in the fridge as a backup.

Weekday mornings can feel like an emergency situation at my house. I’d like to say that I have the patience of a saint while readying an array of homemade breakfast foods as I prepare my children for school. In reality, I am lucky if we finish cold cereal and can find both slippers before I snap at everyone to get in the car — for the 10th time. I am always impressed at how accurately my children imitate sloths at the mention of school, or for that matter, bedtime.

Heaven help the parents of little foodies. One recent morning, my 13-year-old daughter grappled with what she “felt like” eating. After suggestions for several quick meals were rejected, complete with tears, she looked at me hopefully and asked if she could have an egg salad sandwich.

I looked at the clock. We had a mere 12 minutes before we had to leave the house to make it to school on time. Rather than waste one more second arguing, I did the math and started the water boiling for 7-minute eggs. I still yelled at everyone to get into the car, but my daughter was grateful as I handed her the plate before she walked out.

I don’t recommend making egg salad sandwiches under duress. But, if you have boiled eggs, I think it makes a good breakfast, and it’s even more nutritious with the variation I’m suggesting here.

Green eggs are better than regular eggs, Sam-I-am.

AVOCADO EGG SALAD SANDWICH

3 large hard-boiled eggs

1 tablespoon mayonnaise (optional, but I think it’s a good binder)

1 small Hass avocado (or half of a larger avocado)

1-1/2 teaspoons lime juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Thinly sliced red onion, radish sprouts, cucumber (optional)

Slices of bread, toasted if you like

After peeling eggs, slice and put in medium-sized bowl. Add mayonnaise, avocado and lime juice, and mash together with a fork or pastry cutter. Add salt and pepper.

Use this filling to make a sandwich (double-sided or open-faced, as you prefer) topped with onion, radish sprouts or cucumber. I also like this with chips of any kind! Makes 2 sandwiches.

Approximate nutritional information, per double-side sandwich with mayonnaise, (not including salt to taste): 420 calories, 25 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 280 mg cholesterol, 450 mg sodium, 34 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 17 g protein.

Mariko Jackson blogs about family and food at thelittlefoodie.com. Her column runs on the last Wednesday of the month. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.