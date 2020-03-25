Spirited Coversations: Drinks that pop

Check out these new, exciting cocktail options popping up around us, at places we can visit once we get the all-clear. Read more

The premise for this month’s article has changed so many times due to the roller coaster of events we are all wading through at the moment.

I had hoped to provide a taste of the Japanese cocktail scene — things I would have seen and experienced while spending spring break there, but that trip was not to be, so we will save that idea for a later date.

For now, let’s focus on new, exciting cocktail options popping up around us, at places we can visit once we get the all-clear.

Another option is to try and re-create the party at home, supporting your local retailer to stock up on the goods.

THE FIRST two cocktails are from Matt Rosskopf, new corporate mixologist and beverage manager for Foodland and the Sullivan Family of Companies.

Matt is a busy guy these days, hand­ling cocktail programs for several new concepts that all opened or will open this year. So far, he has completed beverage menus for PV Eats (Kauai), Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland (Kakaako) and the Pau Hana Bar at Foodland Farms Pearl City; next on the agenda are Eleven at Foodland Farms Ala Moana and Mahi‘ai Table at Foodland Farms Ka Makana Ali‘i (Kapolei).

The Welcome Aperitif will be served to guests at Eleven upon seating. It is based on the 1930’s Parisian classic Amer Picon, which is bitter, tart and sweet — meant to awaken the palate and get guests excited for their next drink.

WELCOME APERITIF

1/2 ounce good-quality grenadine (such as Liquid Alchemist)

1-1/2 ounces fresh lime juice

1-1/2 ounces amaro liqueur (such as Ramazzotti)

>> Garnish: Wide lime twist

Combine ingredients in a mixing tin with ice. Shake and strain into tasting cup or a Nick & Nora martini glass.

THE SECOND of Rosskopf’s cocktails is featured at the Pau Hana Bar, and will be on the menu at Mahi‘ai Table as well. Talk about a pumped-up bloody mary done right … there’s practically a poke bar in the glass with this one!

BUMPER 2 BUMPER BLOODY MARY

1-1/2 ounces vodka or tequila (such as Ketel One or Casamigos Blanco)

4 ounces “Local Kine” Bloody Mix (see below)

>> Garnish: Skewer of smoked meat, pipikaula, pickled Maui onion, kim chee cucumber

Rim pint glass with togarashi pepper and Tajin (Mexican chili-lime seasoning); set aside. Combine ingredients in mixing glass, add ice and shake; pour into glass.

‘LOCAL-KINE’ BLOODY MIX

46 ounces tomato juice

4 ounces chili pepper water

2 ounces shoyu

1/4 ounce liquid smoke (such as For J’s kiawe)

4 ounces fresh lime juice

2 teaspoons horseradish

1 teaspoon EACH Worcestershire sauce, chili oil, sesame oil, Cajun spice, onion powder and garlic powder

1 tablespoon black pepper

Combine ingredients.

NEXT ON my list of must-try’s comes from TBD …, chef Vikram Garg’s fun yearlong pop-up at the Lotus Hono­lulu at Diamond Head. The restaurant is now offering a fabulous takeout menu that will allow you to indulge from the comfort of your own home.

My mentor, Francesco Lafranconi, who operates Mr. Coco in Las Vegas, is the genius behind the majority of the cocktails at TBD … This particular one was created in honor of chef Garg himself, offering a refreshing, but complex and layered, savory cocktail. The subtle roasted sesame flavor intermingles with the chutney and turmeric, creating an unforgettable synergy.

THE VIKRAM

2 ounces vodka (such as Ocean)

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

2 ounces turmeric-coconut water mix (1part turmeric juice to 2 parts coconut water)

2 teaspoon mango chutney

1 dash cardamom bitters (such as Scrappy’s)

>> Garnish: Toasted coconut shavings and 2 drops of roasted sesame oil floating atop.

Shake ingredients with ice, then serve in a tall glass, straight up or on the rocks.

Last, but definitely not least, is the new hot spot in Kakaako that former President Barack Obama had to check out while in town. Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood is the steakhouse visualized by owners Ho Suk and Hokulani Lee and chef Bo Pathammavong. They had a loyal local following built over 12-plus years at Uncle Bo’s Pupu Bar & Grill in Kapahulu, and were ready to take on a restaurant with an elevated feel, but still a certain level of “comfort.”

Hokulani and I collaborated on the Pink Cadillac. She wanted something with a “wow” factor, more female-driven, delicious, balanced and beautiful. The drink is one of Ya-Ya’s bestsellers. Watermelon and lychee ice cubes enhance the drink as they melt.

PINK CADILLAC

3 cubes fresh watermelon

1 ounce sour mix (1 part lime juice and 1 part simple syrup)

1/4 ounce St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

3/4 ounce Lillet Rose fortified wine

1-1/2 ounces vodka (such as Suntory Haku)

2 ounces club soda (such as Fever Tree)

Lychee and watermelon ice cubes (see note)

Muddle (crush) watermelon with sour mix. Add liquors and ice. Shake and strain into carafe, add club soda. Place ice cubes in tall glass; pour over watermelon and lychee ice.

>> NOTE: Freeze 1 part lychee puree and 4 parts water in ice trays; for watermelon cubes freeze 1 part watermelon juice and 4 parts water.

Chandra Lucariello is director of mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Hawaii. Her column runs on the fourth week of the month. The liquors and liqueurs used in these recipes are widely available from Oahu liquor stores and some supermarkets.