More cruise ships coming to Honolulu for food, fuel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More cruise ships coming to Honolulu for food, fuel

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

At least three more cruise ships are expected to dock in Honolulu Harbor for fuel and provisions — but no disembarkations — with dozens of such ships stranded at sea worldwide and diverted from ports with and without passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

