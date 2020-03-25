comscore Par Pacific pares isle oil refinery’s output | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Par Pacific pares isle oil refinery’s output

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that in response to reduced refined product demand in Hawaii resulting from COVID-19, it has decreased throughput rates for the state’s oil refinery. Read more

