Par Pacific pares isle oil refinery’s output

Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that in response to reduced refined product demand in Hawaii resulting from COVID-19, it has decreased throughput rates for the state’s oil refinery.

The proposed reduction permits Par Pacific to maintain an ample supply to satisfy Hawaii’s needs. In addition, Par Pacific intends to defer the turnaround of its Hawaii refinery until the third quarter of 2020.

ON THE MOVE

Milani Pimental has been announced as acting executive director of Kauai Habitat for Humanity, effective March 1, and will serve through the end of the transition process. Pimental replaced Stephen Spears, who led the organization since 2007. Pimental most recently assumed the role of deputy director in 2018 in preparation for the transition.

Goodwill Hawaii announced the retirement of President and CEO Laura Smith and the promotion of COO Katy Chen. Smith will retire June 30, after which Chen will assume her position of president and CEO. Chen has served as COO of Goodwill Hawaii since 2014 and previously served as chief executive/executive director of PATCH-People Attentive to Children, a statewide social services agency specializing in early childhood education and care.