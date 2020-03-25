Ferd Lewis: New team, new contract, same outlook for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota was on a hands-free phone in a vehicle in California taking questions after signing his Las Vegas Raiders contract Tuesday, but be assured that whatever thoroughfare or freeway he was on it was the high road. Read more

Isn’t it always with Mariota?

With a two-year and nearly $18 million contract in hand, the newest member of the silver and black could have declared his intention of capturing the Raiders starting quarterback job. He could have boldly told the incumbent quarterback, Derek Carr, that he was coming for him.

That would be the Raider way, right?

But, not Mariota’s way. Take him out of a Saint Louis School, University of Oregon or Tennessee Titans jersey and he is still the same guy. Pay him $435,000 (his 2015 rookie base salary) or $20.9 million (last year’s base) and not much changes personality wise.

So, when asked about his mind-set for the quarterback position for the 2020 season — if there is a season — Mariota said, “This is Derek (Carr’s) team,” and added, “I’m here to support Derek, but this journey is more about me trying to find out how I can become the best player that I can be.”

This is, after all, a guy who makes his own bed when his teams travel on the road. We have sworn affidavits from past teammates who swear to it. Here is somebody who is known to grab an extra water bottle or two after practice and make a point of handing them out to the homeless by the side of the road.

Mariota’s nature has caused a lot of people at first — or even fifth — glance to wonder if he might not be too nice, to easygoing to be successful in football.

But people, especially teammates, who spend a lot of time around him will tell you that he is uber competitive. That he doesn’t like to lose in anything. “You should see him in the huddle,” Titans tackle Taylor Lewan likes to point out.

So, be assured that Mariota is not going to the Raiders to find a soft spot on the bench or stuff his bank account. Understand that he will be there to rebuild his career by putting everything he has into the challenge of righting it after the disappointment of 2019.

But, as he said Tuesday, “For me, I understand the position (of quarterback) and I understand playing it. It is tough. It is tough in this league to be the starting quarterback. I think what is most important is for the quarterback room to be supportive and help the starting guy with whatever we can do. That’s my role right now and I’m going to do it to the best of my abilities by supporting our guy and give us the best shot to win.”

Mariota and Carr have known each other since playing against one another in college. They have shared the pain of broken fibulas just hours apart in NFL games on Dec. 24, 2016, and commiserated about it. “He’s been nothing but cordial and a great guy,” Mariota said. “A very nice, humble guy.”

Mariota, who spent the last five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, said, “For me, my priorities in free agency were to, (number) one find a stable head coach and stability within the organization. Secondly, for me, was just to find a team and a coaching staff that I felt comfortable with and that, I felt, could help me reach my potential and become the best player that I could be.”

That’s as close to a declaration of battle that you’re likely to get from Mariota. But, it is also a statement of intent that should not be overlooked.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.