Ferd Lewis: New team, new contract, same outlook for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: New team, new contract, same outlook for Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Marcus Mariota was on a hands-free phone in a vehicle in California taking questions after signing his Las Vegas Raiders contract Tuesday, but be assured that whatever thoroughfare or freeway he was on it was the high road. Read more

