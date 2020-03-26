High winds continue until this evening, high surf advisory posted for east shores

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, continue for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island. Read more

National Weather Service forecasters said Wednesday that strong winds will continue through today with periods of showers for mostly windward and mauka areas over night and in the early morning.

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, continue for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island.

Officials warn that winds this strong can knock down tents, temporary structures and trees, and cause power outages.

Wet weather is expected to continue from tonight onward due to several upper- level disturbances moving in from the north, which might bring heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms for the weekend.

A high surf advisory for east shores of islands from Kauai to Hawaii island has been extended to 6 a.m. today.