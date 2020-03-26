comscore High winds continue until this evening, high surf advisory posted for east shores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
High winds continue until this evening, high surf advisory posted for east shores

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, continue for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island. Read more

