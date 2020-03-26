Island Mele: Tin Idol presents ‘King vs King,’ Kahoano aims high with ‘Higher’

Reviews of the latest music releases by Hawaii-based artists by Star-Advertiser music critic John Berger. Read more

“KVSK”

King vs King (Tin Idol Productions)

Two-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning musician/producer Gerard K. Gonsalves (Metal Album, 2018 and 2019) brings another constellation of talent into the Tin Idol Productions universe with this three-song calling card by King vs King.

Gonsalves (drums) and Darren Soliven (bass) are the rhythm section of Hoku-winning metal rock group Storm. Rick “Rockit” Oliveira (vocals) and Ruben Duldulao (guitars) are the other two “kings.”

The Tin Idol label has set the standard for metal rock in Hawaii ever since it debuted with the release of “Jesus Christ Supernova,” a metal/rock treatment of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” in 2013.

In concept and musical execution, King vs King lives up to expectations.

Visit fb.com/kingvsking808.

“HIGHER”

Kamuela Kahoano (Green Light Go HI Productions)

Kamuela Kahoano again displays his versatility as a songwriter and recording artist with the songs he shares on this four-song EP.

It opens with mutiple Hoku Award-holder Lehua Kalima weaving her vocal magic as the solo voice on “Mama Loves You” — a gentle lullaby that expresses the timeless feelings of loving mothers for their children.

In a contrasting mood, Karlie G (winner of the Hoku Award for Best R&B Album in 2019) joins Kahoano on “Glide,” an edgy, upbeat and romantic tune with an optimistic message. It has a youthful edge, perfect for national pop radio play.

“Plumeria and Jetfuel” captures the emotions and experiences involved in arriving in Hawaii — stepping off the plane, or walking out from the terminal, and smelling the fragrance of plumeria mingled with planes’ exhaust. Subsequent verses describe good times spent with friends and, eventually, the poignant experience of returning to the airport. The catchy, ready-for-airplay arrangement and Kahoano’s true-to-life descriptions of local living, island style, make it a natural soundtrack for an airlines ad — or as the theme song for the visitor industry campaign Hawaii is going to need when coronavirus gets through with us.

“Sherwoods,” written in support of the struggle to preserve the beloved Waimanalo landmark, reminds us that Kahoano is a slack key guitarist too.

Visit fb.com/KamuelaMusic.