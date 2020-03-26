comscore University of Hawaii guard Drew Buggs enters NCAA transfer portal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii guard Drew Buggs enters NCAA transfer portal

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.

The University of Hawaii basketball team faces the strong possibility of losing the program’s career leader in assists. Read more

