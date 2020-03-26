University of Hawaii guard Drew Buggs enters NCAA transfer portal

The University of Hawaii basketball team faces the strong possibility of losing the program’s career leader in assists. Read more

Point guard Drew Buggs, who played the past season as a fourth-year junior, said he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Buggs, who was born and reared in Long Beach, Calif., is set to earn a bachelor’s degree in communications in May. If he decides to leave the Rainbow Warriors, he will be immediately eligible to play for his next school as a graduate transfer during the 2020-21 season.

“It’s been a tough year for me, obviously,” said Buggs, whose mother died of cancer in October. “I told Coach (Eran) Ganot since I’ll be graduating in May, I would like to explore my options and look at the possibilities of playing closer to home or playing at a higher level. But I’m not completely against leaving Hawaii. We talked about the possibility of returning, as well.”

Ganot said: “Number one, we appreciate all he’s done for our program. Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into this, a lot of work together on and off the court for four years, been through a lot. … We’re appreciative for that. And secondly, as we do with all our guys, we’re here to support him and wish him well.”

Buggs has displayed grit and leadership during his four years at UH. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016-17 while recovering from an ACL injury suffered as a Long Beach Poly senior.

Buggs has started at point guard the past three seasons. But at 6 feet 3, he also can slide to the two and three positions, especially on defense.

This season he led the Big West in assists (5.4 per game) for the second year in a row. He averaged 34.9 minutes, logging 44 in an overtime game against Cal Poly. During a four-game stretch, he amassed 42 assists against seven turnovers. In the preseason, Buggs and post Zigmars Raimo were named co-captains. At the end of the regular season, Buggs received honorable mention from the Big West.

Buggs also played on a sore right knee that often required ice treatments after games.

Buggs consulted with family members before deciding to enter the portal.

“This is going to be my last year,” Buggs said, and “I was talking it over with my family, and we decided this would be the best idea moving forward. I love Hawaii. I’ll always love Hawaii. It has such a place in my heart.”

Ganot said: “We wish him well. These are strong relationships. They won’t change. They can’t change. We grew too much together.”

If Buggs were to transfer, he would be the first starter to exit prematurely in Ganot’s five seasons as head coach. And while Buggs would be missed, Ganot said, the ’Bows are expected to field a strong unit next season.

“We’re working tirelessly, and excited about the team we have — the group we have coming back and the group we have coming in as we finish our class,” Ganot said.