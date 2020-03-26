comscore Venerable Moanalua Golf Club retains its charm | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Venerable Moanalua Golf Club retains its charm

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In a time when it seems like things change dramatically in a matter of hours, minutes and seconds, it is somewhat soothing to think about Moanalua Golf Club, where little has changed since it opened in 1898. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up