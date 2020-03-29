A look back at the best moments of the final season of ‘Hawaii Five-0’

The series finale is set to air at 8 p.m. Friday on CBS — and fans around the globe will have their last hour with McGarrett and Five-0. Here’s a look back at some of the best moments from the final season of “Hawaii Five-0.” Read more

For 10 years, “Hawaii Five-0” has given the world a glimpse into the unique island life and culture of Hawaii. When the series was refashioned in 2010 by executive producer Peter M. Lenkov, no one ever thought the new version would come close to the 12 seasons the original aired on television. The reboot followed the original set up of the show created by Leonard Freeman, with Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O’Loughlin, leading the Five-0 Task Force, with his fellow detectives, Danny “Danno” Williams, played by Scott Caan; Capt. Lou Grover, played by Chi McBride; Officers Tani Rey, played by Meaghan Rath, Junior Reigns, played by Beulah Koale, and Quinn Liu, played by Katrina Law; and Adam Noshimuri, played by Ian Anthony Dale, who all help McGarrett protect the people of Hawaii.

Five-0 is often assisted by Sgt. Duke Lukela, played by Dennis Chun; medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha, played by Kimee Balmilero; and local entrepreneur Kamekona Tupuola, played by Taylor Wily. Chun, Balmilero and Wily are all Hawaii actors who played recurring roles until the eighth season when they were all elevated to the main cast.

The series finale is set to air at 8 p.m. Friday on CBS — and fans around the globe will have their last hour with McGarrett and Five-0. Here’s a look back at some of the best moments from the final season of “Hawaii Five-0.”

BEST USE OF A SCENIC LOOKOUT

Diamond Head lookout

Episode 1: “Ua ‘eha ka ‘ili i ka maka o ka ihe” (“The skin has been hurt by the point of the spear”)

In the 10th season premiere, a new main character was introduced, Army CID officer Quinn Liu, played by Katrina Law. After a short car chase which ends at the famous Diamond Head lookout, Quinn “introduces” herself to McGarrett and Danno as they draw down on each other at the scenic lookout. Danno comments about having a “horrible deja vu” which is a reference to the first time he met McGarrett. It’s telling that this explosive scene happened at this particular lookout, as it is where Danno and McGarrett have often met to deal with difficult or emotional situations. Not only is the spot beautifully scenic, but it holds a major significance in the history of the show.

BEST ALOHA OE

The death of Doris McGarrett

Episode 7: “Ka ‘i‘o” (“DNA”)

The episode where McGarrett’s mother, Doris, played by Christine ­Lahti, dies in her son’s arms, was the one of the most anticipated episodes of the season, as it was written and directed by series star Alex O’Loughlin. McGarrett leaves the Five-0 team and embarks on a dangerous journey to save his mother from a Mexican cartel, where she has supposedly gone rogue while on a mission for the CIA. O’Loughlin took his character on a dark and painful journey, which then leaves McGarrett emotionally adrift after he fails to save his mother’s life. The episode was a tour de force for O’Loughlin, as it showed his talent for acting as well as writing and directing.

BEST OHANA MOMENT

Thanksgiving episode

Episode 9: “Ka la‘au kumu ‘ole o Kahilikolo” (“The trunkless tree of Kahilikolo”)

The episode is a typical Thanksgiving episode, which has the entire team, as well as Noelani, Kamekona, Duke and Nalani Lukela (Laura Mellow), and Junior’s parents, Lana (Cassandra Hepburn) and Natano (Eric Scanlan), getting together for a feast prepared by Flippa’s (Shawn Mokuahi Garnett) mother, Princess (Lori Pelenise Tuisano). As they all gather on McGarrett’s lawn, the feeling of ohana and aloha seems to extend beyond their characters and show their genuine love for each other. It is the kind of ohana moment that fans have always appreciated being made a part of for the last 10 years. BEST LOCAL SETTING

La Mariana

Episode 18: “Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o ke kai” (“Lost in the sea sprays”)

After the crossover episode with “Magnum P.I.,” the team made friends with Magnum (Jay Hernandez), Higgins (Perdita Weeks), TC (Stephen Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton, pictured above at left), who owns La Mariana. Rick’s bar is a near-replica of the real La Mariana Tiki Bar and Restaurant at Keehi Lagoon in Honolulu. In this episode, Five-0 meets up for pau hana at Rick’s for beers and dancing. La Mariana has been a spot where the Five-0 gang have shared many special moments in the past, and now is a link between “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.”

BEST MCDANNO MOMENTS

McGarrett and Danno on horseback

Episode 19: “E ho‘i na keiki oki uaua o na pali” (“Home go the very tough lads of the hills”)

After McGarrett and Danno chased suspects into the Kualoa Mountain Range and survived a brutal shootout, the two made their way back down the mountain on horseback, just as the sun is setting. ­McGarrett tells Danno about how important it is to watch a sunset, saying “just because you see something every day doesn’t make it any less special. In fact, I think those are the things you’re going to miss the most in the end.” As we know the series is ending, the lines mean even more to us than just about missing a sunset. It’s the kind of scene that reminds us that at the core of “Hawaii Five-0,” the friendship between McGarrett and Danno is something we’ll miss the most in the end.

Wendie Burbridge writes the “Five-0 Redux” and “Magnum Reloaded” blogs for staradvertiser.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.