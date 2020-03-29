comscore NFL Draft preview: Quarterbacks draw the attention | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Draft preview: Quarterbacks draw the attention

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.

Quarterback is the position that creates the most excitement, controversy and debate. Read more

Previous Story
Former Kahuku star Jessiya Villa leaving Hawaii basketball program
Next Story
Television and radio - March 29, 2020

Scroll Up