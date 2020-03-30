comscore Hawaii defense key in upcoming shoot-down test | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii defense key in upcoming shoot-down test

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

As North Korea continues to fire off rockets, the head of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said that an upcoming first-of-its-kind test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile killer is being conducted with a “defense-of-Hawaii scenario” in mind. Read more

