comscore NFL Draft preview: Running backs not short on talent | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Draft preview: Running backs not short on talent

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

While there won’t be a Derrick Henry among this year’s group of running backs, there could be a Barry Sanders. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - March 29, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up