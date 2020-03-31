The Electric Kitchen: Delve into your pantry for tasty meals

With schools closed and families encouraged to stay home during the current coronavirus crisis, the one thing that we can count on for familiarity is a home-cooked meal.

Shopping can be an enormous challenge in the face of crowds and empty shelves, so making use of what we have on hand is the best option. Most families are well stocked without realizing it — look in your fridge, freezer and pantry, and you may be surprised at the meals you can whip up. Keeping it simple and healthy is all you need to do.

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt, to taste

1 head broccoli, cut into small florets

Cooking spray

2 cups cooked white rice

1 (10-ounce can) condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Pepper, to taste

Place chicken in a large pot with water, add salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook until tender, about 45 minutes. Drain chicken, cover and refrigerate until cool enough to shred.

Bring another pot of water to a boil. Add broccoli and boil 2 to 3 minutes; drain.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Spread rice in dish. Top with broccoli.

In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients, using just half the shredded cheese. Pour over broccoli; top with remaining shredded cheese. Bake 40 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serves 10.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 400 calories, 26 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 500 mg sodium, 15 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 24 g protein.

GOULASH

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon tomato paste

1-1/4 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (15-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon EACH Italian seasoning and paprika

1-1/2 cups uncooked macaroni

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

In large skillet, heat oil over medium. Add onion and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 more minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about 6 minutes. Drain and return to pan. Season with salt and pepper.

Stir in tomato paste, then pour in broth, tomato sauce and diced tomatoes. Add Italian seasoning and paprika; stir in macaroni. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in cheese and remove from heat. Garnish with parsley. Serves 6.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 400 calories, 19 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 70 mg cholesterol, 700 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 25 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.