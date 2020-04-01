Off the News: Online help for businesses

A program led by employment experts — attorney Darin R. Leong, accounting firm Accumulus and the employment agency BrainGain Hawaii — offers guidance on the federal rescue plan. Read more

An initial webinar recording is viewable online (youtu.be/uPrW3xF7gUw), and a second is being planned for Friday (to stay updated, fill out the form at tinyurl.com/wjjq3cf).

And the Hawaii Alliance of Nonprofit Organizations links to a print guide (hano-hawaii.org/covid-19, scroll down to “Save Hawaii Jobs and Businesses”).

Feds should stop changing the rules

Adding more confusion to an already chaotic coronavirus crisis would be ill-advised at this time. That’s why it would be prudent for the federal administration to freeze non-urgent rulemaking, and focus on those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such a freeze would affect processes underway aimed at rolling back or deleting protections against housing discrimination, predatory lending, discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in federally funded programs, and cutbacks to the SNAP (“food stamps”) program.

Hawaii’s attorney general on Tuesday joined about 20 other AGs in calling for the freeze — but whether or not they’ll be heard is another matter.