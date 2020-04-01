comscore UH Hilo hires Leonard as full-time coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo hires Leonard as full-time coach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii Hilo removed the interim tag from the title of volleyball coach Chris Leonard, naming him the full-time leader of the Vulcan program, the school announced on Tuesday. Read more

Previous Story
NFL teams rely on tape with coronavirus altering pre-draft routine

Scroll Up