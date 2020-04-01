UH Hilo hires Leonard as full-time coach

The University of Hawaii Hilo removed the interim tag from the title of volleyball coach Chris Leonard, naming him the full-time leader of the Vulcan program, the school announced on Tuesday. Read more

UH Hilo named Leonard the interim coach in July 2019 and he led the Vulcans to 23-8 season and their first NCAA postseason berth since 2011. The Vulcans finished second in the Pacific West Conference at 18-4 and advanced to the NCAA Division II west regional.

Prior to 2019, Leonard served as the Vulcans’ lead assistant coach for five seasons. He also has over 20 years of experience at the high school and club level.