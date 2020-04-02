comscore Details involving paid leave clarified by Labor Department | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Details involving paid leave clarified by Labor Department

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

A graphic on page A8 of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Wednesday offered detailed options for employers and employees. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees first death from novel coronavirus

Scroll Up