First Hawaiian to waive ATM fees

First Hawaiian Bank said Wednesday it won’t charge non-customers a fee on withdrawals from its 270 ATMs in Hawaii through June 30. Additionally, First Hawaiian Bank customers can use another Hawaii bank’s ATMs without incurring fees through the same period.

Central Pacific offers online SBA form

Central Pacific Bank said Wednesday it is offering an online application form for small businesses to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program. The loan application form can be found on the CPB website at www.cpb.bank/ppp. Once businesses complete the online form, CPB will work with them to prepare the necessary documents to complete the application, then submit the application to the Small Business Administration.

The bank also is hosting an interactive discussion at 10 a.m. today with Jane Sawyer, director of the SBA’s Hawaii district office. Register at www.cpb.bank/webinars.

ON THE MOVE

PRSA Hawaii has announced its 2020 Board of Directors, including:

>> Mondy Jamshidi Kent as president.

>> Keith DeMello as immediate past president.

>> William Nhieu as president-elect.