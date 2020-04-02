Kokua Line: Letter informs Hawaii Pacific Health patients whose files likely were breached by ex-employee

Q uestion : Regarding the scams (Kokua Line, March 29, 808ne.ws/2JtjdaD ), is that letter from HPH one? Is it safe to call the number? Read more

Question: Regarding the scams (Kokua Line, March 29, 808ne.ws/2JtjdaD), is that letter from HPH one? Is it safe to call the number?

Answer: You are referring to a data-breach notice that Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) mailed to about 3,800 people on March 17. If you received such a letter, it is not a scam and it is safe to call the toll-free number stated in the letter (833-570-0382) with any questions or concerns.

A notice posted on Hawaii Pacific Health’s website explains what happened:

“On January 17, 2020, Hawaii Pacific Health (HPH) learned that the personal information of its patients may have been inappropriately accessed by a Straub Medical Center employee. We identified that the employee accessed patient records between November 2014 and January 2020 and some instances of access may not have been for a valid reason. The employee involved in this matter is no longer employed by Straub. This notice is on behalf of Straub Medical Center, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, Pali Momi Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center.

“The patient information that may have been accessed include: patient demographic information (including first and last name, address, phone number, email address, date of birth, religion, race/ethnicity, and Social Security number), medical record number, primary care provider, past or current dates of service, appointment type and related notes, hospital account number, department name, provider name, guarantor (the person responsible for payment) name and account number, and health plan name.

“The trust our patients have in us to provide for their health care needs is very important to us, and that includes safeguarding their personal information. Therefore, we want to ensure that our patients, community and regulators are made fully aware of this issue.

“In response to this incident, HPH is reviewing its internal procedures and staff training to make any necessary adjustments. We are also looking at new technologies that will improve our ability to more quickly detect patterns of access that may indicate an employee is viewing health information inappropriately.

“On March 17, 2020, we mailed letters to all affected individuals. While we believe that the ex-employee was likely accessing the information out of curiosity, rather than for the purposes of identity theft, HPH is including an offer of one year of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services. If you have not received a letter regarding this breach, but would like to confirm whether your information was potentially affected, you may call the toll-free phone number below.

“A dedicated, toll-free call center is available for questions and concerns.”

The number is 833-570-0382, and is available 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hawaii time, Mondays through Fridays, excluding national holidays.

The breach affected 3,772 individuals, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. Federal law requires that breaches of unsecured protected health information affecting 500 or more individuals be publicly posted. Read the current list at 808ne.ws/datahhs.

Auwe

Auwe to somebody in a large white vehicle who backed into the parking space next to me at Longs. You tore off my mirror and left a huge gouge all the way up the side of my car. I was inside the store for five minutes and I come out to find that. You didn’t leave a note. You need to remember, this is Kaneohe, and we live on an island. If you have a white vehicle with red paint all over the side, please, reflect on your actions. Look into your soul. Accidents happen, but leaving like that was so wrong. — C.W.

