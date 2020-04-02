comscore Navy envisions major development near Pearl Harbor rail station | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy envisions major development near Pearl Harbor rail station

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Navy, as part of an ambitious public-private partnership, envisions a major development near a future rail station that includes 2.3 million square feet of low-, medium- and high-rise residential and commercial space, a high-rise hotel and pedestrian walkways over the H-1 Freeway and Kamehameha Highway connecting it all with Pearl Harbor. Read more

