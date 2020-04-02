Woman and infant in Ewa Beach double-homicide died of multiple stab wounds, Medical Examiner’s Office says

The manner of deaths for 23-year-old Kayla Holder and Kainoa Ramsey has been classified as a homicide, with the medical examiner noting “multiple sharp force injuries.” Read more

A woman and her 6-month-old son killed at a townhome complex in Ewa Beach died of multiple stab wounds, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kayla Holder, 23, and Kainoa Ramsey died by homicide from “multiple sharp force injuries,” the medical examiner reported.

Holder was a U.S. Army reservist with the 9th Mission Support Command at Fort Shafter.

Kendall Rashad Ramsey, 21, accused in the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and son, is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on murder charges in lieu of $2 million bail.

Police found the two bodies on the kitchen floor of a unit at the Sun Rise townhouse complex shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to court documents, Ramsey told police he was drunk and “blacked out” when he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend. When he woke up, he found his son dead, he said.

Ramsey fled the scene and was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

While at the hospital, Ramsey told police he had been drinking heavily that night and got mad when Holder allegedly got angry at him and hit him, court documents said. Police said Ramsey then hit and stabbed her.

A large kitchen knife covered with blood was found in the bathroom, and another large knife was found on the bed.

A GoFundMe account has been created to assist Hol­der’s family with expenses. Donations may be made at bit.ly/kaylaholderandbabykainoa.