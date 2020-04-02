comscore Woman and infant in Ewa Beach double-homicide died of multiple stab wounds, Medical Examiner’s Office says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman and infant in Ewa Beach double-homicide died of multiple stab wounds, Medical Examiner’s Office says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.

The manner of deaths for 23-year-old Kayla Holder and Kainoa Ramsey has been classified as a homicide, with the medical examiner noting “multiple sharp force injuries.” Read more

