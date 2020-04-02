Ferd Lewis: High school leagues work together for the greater good

When representatives of the five high school athletic associations in the state sat down a little over two weeks ago to discuss plans for dealing with the burgeoning COVID-19 threat a lot of people figured it would be business as usual. Read more

When representatives of the five high school athletic associations in the state sat down a little over two weeks ago to discuss plans for dealing with the burgeoning COVID-19 threat a lot of people figured it would be business as usual.

Which is to say several entities mired in mutual distrust moving in different directions. Folks, split by long-time rivalries, talking but not really listening to each other. Finger pointing and filibustering.

For going on a half century now that has been a prevailing pattern since the 1970 public schools vs. private schools breakup, which is why it took decades to get a statewide playoff in football and even longer to implement divisional classification.

But a remarkable change began to stir at that March 16 Hawaii High School Athletic Association Zoom meeting, something that has carried over and grown with each subsequent Monday morning session; a we’re-all-in-this-together shift to consensus for the overall good.

At a time when the fourth floor at the state capitol, much less states and the federal government, weren’t able to find common ground, somehow representatives of schools on six islands encompassing public and private schools did. In a perilous time for which no blueprint exists, they have set about crafting a workable one.

You suspect it wasn’t an easy task, but ultimately it has proven to be a worthy one.

For all their disparity, they have risen to speak with one clear, responsible voice to keep their students safe, reminding athletes and their families to shelter in place and be vigilant so they can get through it as soon as possible.

“With tremendous differences in leadership on the national, state, and even county levels, the HHSAA felt that it was very important that the leagues remained unified in managing this crisis as it pertains to high school and education-based athletics,” said Chris Chun, HHSAA executive director. “I am extremely proud that the leagues have come together with the main goal of getting our student-athletes competing as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.”

And despite some angry shrieks from parents who early on claimed officials were being overly cautious, they have stuck to the strength of their convictions.

Nobody knows yet what the next couple of months hold for this state or for a spring season that has been put on indefinite suspension. But if there is a modicum of hope that the 12,500 high school spring sports athletes might get to complete a portion of their season, however modified, it will be, in part, because athletic officials are working together to help make it happen.

Instead of trying to scheme an advantage over a rival league — or angrily accusing others of it — the leagues have worked to put into place universal standards for prohibiting practices and gatherings.

Chun said, “Whether it is a willingness to explore creative ideas, there is a genuine interest in salvaging the spring season in some form. I am aware that this spirit of cooperation has led other spring and summer community leagues to look toward the HHSAA for guidance as to actions taken in regards to their seasons as well. I am optimistic that regardless of whatever happens, a new spirit of cooperation will evolve out of this allowing the leagues to be unified in a fashion that will benefit our student-athletes in the future.”

One of the encouraging things that can emerge from crisis is a remarkable coming together of disparate entities.

Whether this determined alliance lasts past the pandemic remains to be seen. But, so far, it stands as one of the peripheral victories emerging from these trying times.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.