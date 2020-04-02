NFL Draft preview: Offensive tackles ran among best, ever

If a scout with five decades of experience says he sees Hall of Fame potential among this year’s tackles, it’s worth taking notice. Read more

If a scout with five decades of experience says he sees Hall of Fame potential among this year's tackles, it's worth taking notice.

“I see (Georgia’s) Andrew Thomas being like Tony Boselli,” said the scout, who spoke with the Star-Advertiser on the condition of anonymity. “I’ve never seen a guy like (Mekhi) Becton, and then (Tristan) Wirfs is a totally dominating player. … Among all the offensive linemen I’ve scouted down through the years, I see them as being as good.”

Not mentioned among them is Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, whom many rate as a top offensive tackle.

“The guy is tougher than (Cincinnati Bengal) Jonah (Williams, also of Alabama), but he doesn’t have his feet,” said the scout, referring to the first offensive lineman taken in last year’s draft.

The scout says he would take the first three in the top 10 of the draft on April 23, when the first round is held.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during the NFL Combine that he projected four to go in the top 10.

All the top-rated tackles have size, but Becton stands out. The Louisville 6-foot-7 behemoth ran the 40-yard dash in 5.1 seconds at 364 pounds.

So with the combination of talent and need, it won’t be a surprise if you see an early run on tackles.

Teams such as the New York Giants (No. 4), Miami Dolphins (No. 5), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6), Arizona Cardinals (No. 8), Cleveland Browns (No. 10) and New York Jets (No. 11) could be in the market for a blind-side protector.