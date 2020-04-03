Kauai shows aloha for Hawaiian music icon Willie K

Chucky “Boy” Chock and others on Kauai have produced a video with a new song, “Kaua‘i Loves Willie K,” to show support for the Hawaiian music icon who has stage 4 lung cancer. Read more

Kauai Visitors Bureau executive director Sue Kanoho enlisted Chock and other local musicians Shilo Pa and Wally Rita to write and perform the song to honor Willie Kahaiali‘i, more popularly known as Willie K. The video includes messages and support from Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami and others from the Garden Island.

Kahaiali‘i said in late January that his cancer had spread and become terminal. In February he canceled future concerts, including one that had been scheduled for Kauai. The 19-time Na Hoku Hanohano award winner from Maui had been continuing to perform since the first diagnosis of cancer in early 2018.

The 10-minute, 17-second video is at 808ne.ws/williek.