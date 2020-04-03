comscore Kauai shows aloha for Hawaiian music icon Willie K | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai shows aloha for Hawaiian music icon Willie K

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  Updated 7:51 p.m.

Chucky “Boy” Chock and others on Kauai have produced a video with a new song, “Kaua‘i Loves Willie K,” to show support for the Hawaiian music icon who has stage 4 lung cancer. Read more

