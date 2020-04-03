University of Hawaii swimming and diving team leads MPSF awards

The University of Hawaii swimming and diving team claimed the majority of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s major awards announced on Thursday. Read more

UH senior Phoebe Hines earned her second consecutive MPSF Female Swimmer of the Year honor after winning conference titles in two events and helping the Rainbow Wahine retain the team championship in February.

Senior Olli Kokko was named MPSF Male Swimmer of the Year. He won the 100 breaststroke and swam on UH’s victorious 200 and 400 medley relay teams.

Sophomore Daphne Wils set MPSF and UH records in the 1- and 3-meter diving events at the conference meet and was named Female Diver of the Year.

First-year head coach Elliot Ptasnik was named the men’s and women’s Coach of the Year after UH swept the team titles for the second consecutive year. Mike Brown and Anita Rossing claimed co-Women’s Dive Coach of the Year honors for the eighth straight year.