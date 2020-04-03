NFL Draft preview: Interior offensive linemen hold a key role for teams

ABOUT THIS SERIES

Pro days have been canceled, pre-draft visits have been shut down, scouts have been told to stay home and watch film. The coronavirus has impacted the world, no doubt. But the NFL Draft will be held on April 23-25. The Star-Advertiser, with input from a long-time NFL scout, will review each position, providing player vitals, along with comments on the top players.

Suddenly, it’s good to be an interior offensive lineman.

Sure, there’s no elite guard like Quenton Nelson in this bunch. But there will be plenty of athletes with versatility and that has become an asset for both a player and a team.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement that was recently passed calls for the game-day roster to increase from 46 to 48 players, but one of the added spots has to be an offensive lineman.

In previous years, teams usually have seven active offensive lineman — five starters and two backups, with one or both of those having the ability to play multiple positions along the line. That’s where their value lies.

This year’s interior linemen are considered “above average,” by an NFL scout who was interviewed for this series on the condition his name not be used.

Paving the way is Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz, who started his career in Ann Arbor as a guard before moving to the pivot. He has all the measurables to be a standout — 5.08 in the 40 and 33 inches in the vertical jump, both the best among the top interior lineman.

Also in this group is former Leilehua and Fresno State player Netane Muti, a 6-foot-3 315-pounder whose injuries have sidelined him for most of the past two seasons. He played two games in 2018 at tackle before rupturing his Achilles. He started three games at left guard in 2019 before a foot injury ended his season. His only healthy season was in 2017, when he started 14 games at left guard.

Muti was the strongest at the combine but said he was “disappointed” with 44 reps at 225 pounds. He said he was aiming at 48. Last year’s average reps for O-linemen was 27.

