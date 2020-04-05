Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: March 20-26, 2020 Today Updated 8:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Watch a short ad to read this story for free Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. MARRIAGE LICENSES AND BIRTH CERTIFICATES Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Marriages Filed on Oahu, March 20-26 >> Michael Henry Valiente Agpaoa and Sawsan Albaz >> Peter John Awakuni and Olivia Kim >> Gary James Beaudry and Karen Agas Agonoy >> Anthony-Ruel Garcillas Beltran and Dream Leialohanani Weaver >> Robert Michael Blank Jr. and Shawna Lee Liles >> John Jansen De Leon Camasura and Shajany Asdillo Baylon >> Leah Puanani Castillo and Ernesto Mau Quidilla II >> Curtis Leon Davis and Chelsie Bray-Anne Bernal Daoang >> Diane DiFato and Roger Carleton Quinn Jr. >> Jason Michael Else and Kelly Jo Prince >> Danielle Marie Evans and Cade Michael Wolfe >> Shauntay Pololena Mei Ling Garcia and Shane Ikaika Wilcox >> Christopher Santo Giffen and Traci Sara Britton Randolph >> Thomas John Grygorcewicz and Claudia Melian Acosta >> Darrell Adam Harden and Jennifer Kay Ramirez >> Zachariah Woody Harris and Allison Kay Clark >> Kelly Anne Higa and Matthew James Brown >> Nicole Irene Houser and Brian Patrick Haught >> Julia Wayne Yee Huang and Jordon Shoji Kalikiano Oketani >> Kara Dianne Imbrogno and Francisco Jose De Araujo >> Garett Ka’ilikea Kaauwai and Jackie Sueann Mara >> Elisa Marie Liriano and Tyler Toyohiko Mizota >> Tevita Samita Vaka Manu and Nicole Leren Downey >> Raul Humberto Marin and Quiroz Philippine Coralie Le Puil >> Celeste Claire Mateo and Darwin Idio Llamido >> Kelli-Ann Naomi Morihara and Devon James Yamamoto >> Ian No’eau Napeahi and Ashley Monique Keaulani Calvan >> Veronica Alyssa Nordyke and Virgil Roy Ikaika Jobe III >> Adrian Lynn Osborn and Devin James Hamilton >> Daniel Dean Peters and Shira Lani Sax >> Lynsey Nicole Piernick and Lauren Jane Green >> Timothy Charles Primacio Jr. and Evalina Nua Nua Fao >> Zachary Robert Purcell and Jessie Erin Saunders >> Breanna Michele Rogers and Ezequiel Antonio Espinal Fernandez >> Madison Anne Scroggins and Christopher Crawford >> Brenton Michael Shelton and Josie Rose Blehm >> William John Stichnot and Patricia Ann Ishikawa >> Aaron B Stokes and Lacy Danielle Johnson-Bathurst >> Natasha Alohilani Hideko Taketa and Ivan Mamoru Kim >> Luiza Bozena Wieczorek and Martin Andreas Suchan >> Raymond Lee Wilson III and Kwahyia Rayniece Lucille Jones >> Alyssa Christine Yook Gum Yim and Cody Kaiolohia Takeo Barrett Births Filed on Oahu, March 20-26 >> Evie Rose Briscoe >> Lehi Damien Napela Dennis >> Ronsen Marc Bachiller Diaz >> Kataleya Aurora-Vianney Fabian Fontenot >> Hendrix Wolf Konaneikawai-aloha Hogarth >> Camden Kiai Rikio Nagamine Keliiaa >> Olivia Jane Leonahenahe Uwekoolani Pa‘e >> Benjamin Allen Kahauolopuaimakani‘olu‘olu Dolbin St. Clair >> Eve Divine Taylor Previous Story Hawaii real estate sales: Feb. 10-14, 2020